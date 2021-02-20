Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Fox News Flash
Published

Texas restaurant provides 500 meals amid harsh winter storm

Owners of Bella Italian Restaurant in Plano stepped up during prolonged power outage

Stephanie Giang-Paunon
By Stephanie Giang-Paunon | Fox News
close
Texas restaurant owners on serving 500 people amid winter stormVideo

Texas restaurant owners on serving 500 people amid winter storm

Restaurant owner in Plano, Texas opens his business to help Texans struggling during the winter storm; Bella Italia Ristorante co-owners Ari Isufaj and Blinera Shurreca join ‘Fox and Friends Weekend.’

A pair of Texas restaurateurs are giving back to their community as the Lone Star State continues to reel from a monster storm.

The co-owners of Bella Italian Restaurant in Plano, Ari Isufaj and Blinera Shurreca, couldn’t bear to see their community suffer and decided to cook hot meals for more than 500 people.

Isufaj said Saturday that loyal customers kept the restaurant afloat during the pandemic, and he wanted to return the favor.

"We started growing closer to our customers once COVID hit. [They] really, really supported us to the next level," Isufaj told "Fox & Friends Weekend."
 

TEXAS FACING WATER CRISIS, TEMPERATURES TO CLIMB AFTER STORMS, DEADLY DEEP FREEZE

When record cold hammered Plano, knocking out power to many, Isufaj and Shurreca wanted to make sure they could get a hot meal.

The owners didn't have power at their homes, so they went to the restaurant to cook for themselves and then decided to do the same "for everybody else," Isufaj said

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

Shurreca praised an "amazing" outpouring of support and donations from around the country for hard-hit Texas communities.

Stephanie Giang-Paunon is a Web Show Page Producer for FoxNews.com. Follow her on Twitter @SGiangPaunon