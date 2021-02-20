Texas restaurant provides 500 meals amid harsh winter storm

A pair of Texas restaurateurs are giving back to their community as the Lone Star State continues to reel from a monster storm.

The co-owners of Bella Italian Restaurant in Plano, Ari Isufaj and Blinera Shurreca, couldn’t bear to see their community suffer and decided to cook hot meals for more than 500 people.

Isufaj said Saturday that loyal customers kept the restaurant afloat during the pandemic, and he wanted to return the favor.

"We started growing closer to our customers once COVID hit. [They] really, really supported us to the next level," Isufaj told "Fox & Friends Weekend."



When record cold hammered Plano, knocking out power to many, Isufaj and Shurreca wanted to make sure they could get a hot meal.

The owners didn't have power at their homes, so they went to the restaurant to cook for themselves and then decided to do the same "for everybody else," Isufaj said

Shurreca praised an "amazing" outpouring of support and donations from around the country for hard-hit Texas communities.