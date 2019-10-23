Texas teen devours 10-patty Whataburger meal in viral TikTok clip

What-an-appetite.

A Texas teenager is going viral for accomplishing a feat that only hungry bears are usually capable of pulling off.

DOMINO'S JAPAN SELLING 'HALLOWEEN ROULETTE' PIZZA, WHICH HAS GHOST PEPPER SAUCE ON ONE RANDOM SLICE

Ethan Mueller brought the Whataburger in Allen to a complete standstill when he placed an order for a plain 10-patty burger with five slices of cheese — and then proceeded to gobble up the whole thing in 20 minutes, USA Today reports.

In a 60-second edited clip of the feat, which was posted on the popular video-sharing platform TikTok by user Blake Reynolds, the now-viral eating sensation is seen chowing down on the giant hamburger while more people gather around. At one point when Mueller appears to be waning, the crowd starts chanting his name. Another customer is also seen wiping his face with a napkin to prevent Mueller from needing to put down his precariously held-together burger.

Eventually, the teen is left with just burger patty, which he dutifully eats and finishes to the applause of both the fast-food chain's workers and customers.

Despite the fact that Mueller "threw up a few times" after the epic burger, Reynolds told USA Today, those on TikTok were still impressed, and left encouraging messages.

“I’m proud of you Texas,” one person wrote.

“You’ve inspired me to do this at In-N-Out,” another TikTok user wrote, referencing rival burger chain.

“I know this location and I’m going to do it too,” another claimed.

And while Ethan Mueller is not yet on par with Joey Chestnut, he seems to be the inspirational competitive eater the social-media world needs right now.

Eat on, Ethan Mueller. Eat on.