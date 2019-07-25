Teens filmed spitting into soda bottles, returning them to store shelf: 'Sickening'

Not again!

Two Indianapolis-area teens were caught on video spitting into soda bottles and returning them to a store’s refrigerated shelves, in stomach-churning footage that’s fizzling cravings for the soft drink.

Earlier this week, Brittney Edwards shared the disturbing footage to her Facebook page after her daughter spotted the nasty clip on Instagram, WTHR reports. According to the outlet, Edwards’ daughter attends school with one of the soda-snatching girls in the video.

In the nauseating scene, two girls each open one bottle of pop, spit into the drinks, replace the caps and return the damaged goods to the refrigerated shelves of an unknown store.

The identities of the offenders remain unclear at this time.

The nasty stunt was especially disgusting to Edwards, who is pregnant.

"I don't know what's in kids' minds these days, but that's not right at all," the mom told WTHR. "At the end of the day, somebody could get sick, horribly sick. Hospitalized.”

Social media commenters, too, were offended by the “sickening” sight.

"So we can’t even grocery shop now,” one Twitter commenter moaned.

“Parents, put your phones away and pay attention to your kids,” another charged.

Moving forward, Edwards said that one thing is for sure — she won’t be buying soda anytime soon.

The Indiana soda stunt comes on the heels of another upsetting food tampering headline.

In early July, police apprehended a young woman in Texas who achieved overnight Internet fame as “The Blue Bell Licker” for illicitly sampling a half-gallon of the brand’s Tin Roof-flavor ice cream at a Walmart in Lufkin and putting the product back on a store shelf.

To date, the video footage of the stomach-churning crime has since been viewed over 13 million times on Twitter.

Authorities have since confirmed that the female minor faces prosecution in the juvenile justice system.

