Taco Bell CEO says chain will add fake meat: 'Plant-based protein has a place on the menu'

Taco Bell seems to be willing to give fake-meat a go, after previously stating the brand would not be “leaning into that” space.

Current Taco Bell CEO Mark King reportedly said in an interview that the fast-food chain would be rolling out fake meat in the next year.

“We definitely see that plant-based protein has a place on the menu,” King said to Bloomberg.

However, King, who has reportedly met with both Beyond Meat and Impossible Foods, is not yet sure how the plant-based meats will be incorporated into the menu at this time.

“I tried all the food, which was really exciting, and way beyond my expectation,” said King of his Beyond Meat sampling.

A spokesperson for Taco Bell did not provide any additional comment to Fox News regarding the timeline for the potential menu expansion, or why the food chain has decided to look into adding fake meat now.

The Yum Brands-owned Mexican-inspired restaurant would be the latest fast-food chain to embrace plant-based meat. Burger King, Carl’s Jr., Pizza Hut and others have adopted Beyond or Impossible Meat onto its menu.

Meanwhile, McDonald’s is still discussing the possibility of adding a fake meat option.