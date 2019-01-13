Taco Bell releasing billboard that dispenses real nacho cheese to announce menu item return

Why just use a billboard to advertise when you can use a billboard to feed?

That’s apparently a question Taco Bell Canada was asking itself when it announced a special twist on its Naked Chicken Chalupa by installing a billboard that actually dispenses real nacho cheese.

On Saturday, the Tex-Mex chain will be serving up a Nacho Cheese taste-test at the billboard launch for the Naked Cheese Naked Chicken Chalupa for Taco Bell fans to stop by. According to a press release from the fast food chain, participants are encouraged to bring their own snacks with them for the “ultimate nacho cheese upgrade.”

“The Cheesiest Billboard comes off the heels of a groundbreaking year for us, that saw everything from CrunchWrapping Paper for all our holiday gift-wrapping needs, to the Baja Blast Hair Salon that turned heads Baja-Blast blue. Just search #BajaBlessed on Instagram to see how far fans will go for a free sip of MTN Dew® Baja Blast!” says Veronica Castillo, head of marketing at Taco Bell Canada. “Kicking off the year with a Nacho cheese-dispensing billboard means that 2019 will be as crazy as ever for us.”

They will also reportedly be handing out a limited supply of the new Naked Chicken Chalupa that comes with, you guessed it, nacho cheese.

The cheesy display will kick off 11:30 a.m. on Jan. 19, but unfortunately it appears that it will only be in Toronto. But if you’re in the area, you can get a nacho fix until 2:30 p.m. while supplies last.