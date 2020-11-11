Taco Bell’s ‘nicest’ location stuns TikTok in viral video

Apparently, there is a “nicest” Taco Bell -- and it’s in California.

A video of the beachside fast food restaurant in Pacifica was posted on TikTok by user Megan Homme on Tuesday.

Since then, the video has been viewed more than 1.1 million times.

Homme’s video of the “bougey beach Taco Bell” -- as she captions the clip -- shows off the restaurant, including a glass fireplace inside and a patio overlooking Pacifica Beach.

“I recently visited what is known as the nicest Taco Bell in the world, which is on the beach in Pacifica, California,” Homme says in her video.

As she approaches the Taco Bell Cantina, she points out a spot where customers can leave their surfboards and “the cutest little walkup window for customers with sandy feet.”

“The inside is absolutely immaculate,” she says, showing off the restaurant’s interior. “I mean, look at this view. This is a Taco Bell.”

Homme’s video then focuses on a touchscreen menu where she orders a drink and a taco while explaining that the restaurant has a “full alcohol menu" -- like all Taco Bell Cantina locations.

“You could literally add alcohol to pretty much any drink in the Taco Bell -- and shots,” she says in her video.

Finally, the video shows off the restaurant’s patio.

“The best part is their patio in the back, which is literally right on the sand,” Homme says. “The views are incredible, the tacos are amazing and you can just sit here and watch the surfers. Literally 10 out of 10.”

Though some commenters thought the location isn’t all it’s cracked up to be, many others confirmed that the Pacifica Taco Bell Cantina is in a league of its own.

“This actually is the best Taco Bell,” one person said.

“I’ve literally been here and thought ‘thank god this is a secret,’” another person commented.

Someone else wrote: “I loved that place!!! Such amazing views!! Definitely will be returning since I’m from Michigan.”

“I’ve been there,” another person said. “It really is the nicest.”

According to Eater San Francisco, the Taco Bell in Pacifica was remodeled and upgraded to a Cantina last year.

