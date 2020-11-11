Sushi chain unleashes Cheetos Flamin' Hot Roll for 'one-of-a-kind experience'

Here’s something for anyone whose wasabi has been a little bland or whose spicy tuna roll isn’t so hot.

The sushi chain Hissho Sushi has partnered with snack maker Frito-Lay to create a new Cheetos Flamin’ Hot Roll.

The unusual sushi roll is made with spicy imitation crab, crushed Flamin’ Hot Cheetos, avocado, cream cheese and cucumber and topped with a drizzle of hot mayo and oil. The ingredients were picked to deliver both spicy and cooling flavors.

GORDON RAMSAY REACTS TO CHEETOS-STUFFED CHEESEBURGER RECIPE, JOKES THAT HE’S ‘TURNING VEGAN’

Chas Cahn, senior marketing director of Frito-Lay foodservice innovation, said in a press release that the combination “will truly deliver a one-of-a-kind experience that will bring the fire to sushi and Cheetos lovers like never before.”

The Charlotte, N.C.-based Hissho claims to be the second-largest sushi franchise in the U.S. It has more than 700 locations across the country, including many in grocery store deli sections, on college campuses and inside hospitals and airports.

A map with all of Hissho Sushi’s locations is available on its website.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Dan Beem, Hissho Sushi CEO, said the company’s retail partners’ customers “demand new and authentic innovation.”

“The Cheetos Flamin’ Hot Roll absolutely delivers on those desires,” he said in a written statement.

Frito-Lay has partnered with several other restaurants to offer items made with its fan-favorite Cheetos Flamin’ Hot snacks, including Taco John’s for a Flamin’ Hot Cheetos Burrito, Burger King for Flamin’ Hot Mac n’ Cheetos and Carl’s Jr for a burger topped with the snacks. Last year, Frito-Lay even opened its own pop-up Flamin’ Hot Cheetos restaurant in Los Angeles with items as diverse as steaks and chocolate shakes made with Flamin’ Hot Cheetos.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

So this collaboration with Hissho is the latest in a long line for the hot and spicy snack.

“We are very excited for the opportunity to work with Hissho Sushi, and bring our fans a unique spin on the flavors they love and want,” Cahn said.