Gordon Ramsay reacts to Cheetos-stuffed cheeseburger recipe, jokes that he's 'turning vegan'

Just because something tastes like cheese, that doesn’t mean it necessarily belongs on (or in) a cheeseburger.

Over the years, aspiring chefs have presented some strange dishes to Gordon Ramsay. Even after all this time, however, he apparently still hasn’t seen everything.

The famous chef uses his TikTok channel to react to other chef’s cooking videos. While most of his posts feature him criticizing someone for not searing a steak properly or for over or under seasoning a cut of meat, he recently posted a different type of criticism.

Reacting to a video originally posted by Cheese Daily, Ramsay watches as a cook prepares a burger stuffed with Cheetos and cheese. The footage starts off by showing a cook placing several Cheetos on a single burger.

“Oh dear, no. Cheetos on a burger? Stop it,” says Ramsay. “How to ruin a burger, you doughnut.”

After adding a few pieces of cheese, another burger patty is placed on the top and the sides are sealed shut. The stuffed burger is then grilled. In the footage, it is not shown if the burger is seasoned (aside from the Cheetos) before being grilled.

“What’s next? Or really, another slab of meat? Honestly, if that’s a burger, I’m turning vegan,” Ramsay responds.

Ramsay recently made headlines for another video he posted, responding to a chef who stated, “Chef Ramsay, you can’t cook for nothing.” He then proceeds to show how to prepare and cook a piece of lamb.

Ramsay then criticized the other chef for cutting giant holes in the lamb, pouring unnecessary olive oil on it and using whole, unpeeled onions in the pan.