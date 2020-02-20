Supreme Oreos already going for thousands of dollars on eBay, despite not having been released yet

That’s one expensive pack of cookies.

There is a wide variety of Oreos out there, but most can be purchased for a reasonable price. Unsurprisingly, however, the expensive Supreme-branded Oreo is in very high demand.

It was recently announced that Supreme, a popular streetwear and sneaker company, had teamed up with Oreo to release a limited-edition version of the famous cookie. The company made the announcement on their Twitter page, where it racked up over 67,000 likes as of Thursday afternoon.

It was later revealed that the cookies would be for sale at Supreme’s New York stores starting Feb. 20. Unlike regular Oreos, which retail for about $4 for a similarly sized package, the Supreme branded versions will retail for $8.

Before the cookies actually being released to the market, listings began to appear on eBay for the highly sought-after cookies, the New York Post reports.

A listing on the auction site shows one of the Supreme packages and has garnered over $5,000 in bids. As the item isn't available for purchase yet, it’s still unclear how the seller came into possession of the soon-to-be-released cookies.

Other listings are active on the site, ranging from about $60 to thousands of dollars (once again, since these listings haven not ended yet, these prices are not final).

For anyone looking for a less expensive Oreo fix, they thankfully have other options.

In January, the brand announced the return of the Oreo “Most Stuf” cookies, a limited-edition offering described as having the “most crème” of any variety – including “Mega Stuf” – during its initial release in 2019.

While the Most Stuf version is popular, Fox News was unable to find any listings going for thousands of dollars on eBay.