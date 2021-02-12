Supermarket shopper slaps employee who tried to enforce mask rule, video shows

This is, quite literally, a slap in the face to essential workers.

A supermarket employee in Colorado was slapped in the face by a customer after attempting to enforce the store’s mask mandate — and police are now sharing footage of the assault in the hopes of seizing the suspect before she can strike again.

Police say the aggravated shopper entered a King Soopers in the city of Parker sometime before 6 p.m. on Feb. 3, while ignoring the chain’s current face-covering requirements. She was asked "several times" to comply with the policy, only to refuse.

Footage captured by the supermarket’s in-store surveillance cameras shows the woman exchanging words with a supermarket employee, who is seen trailing behind, presumably in an attempt to enforce the store’s mask policy. The suspect stops abruptly in the middle of the aisle, abandons her cart, and walks back toward the employee. She then slaps the supermarket worker as she’s being escorted out.

Afterward, the suspect "fled the store" before she could be identified, according to the Parker Police Department.

The management of King Soopers confirmed that the woman is a "regular" at the store, but often refuses to wear a mask, claiming she has a medical exemption, Fox 31 reports. King Soopers, meanwhile, instructs such customers to wear an alternate face covering, such as a shield, or to take advantage of their pickup or delivery options.

Police say the victim is now hoping the unidentified shopper can be located and charged with harassment.

Anyone with information on the identity of the suspect is currently encouraged to contact Officer Berry of the Parker Police Department at btberry@parkeronline.org.