Starbucks releases a strawberry funnel cake frappuccino: 'Encapsulate summer'

Starbucks has just released a new summertime frappuccino that’s supposed to taste like a strawberry funnel cake.

Starting on Tuesday, the coffee chain will start serving the blended fruit beverage in the U.S. and Canada, according to a company news release.

The strawberry funnel cake frappuccino is made with iced coffee, funnel cake syrup, puréed strawberries and whipped cream. It is then topped with strawberry drizzle, crunchy funnel cake pieces and powdered sugar.

"We wanted to capture the joy of this time of year, and we thought about those simple pleasures that really encapsulate summer. That led us to state fairs and funnel cake – just wanting to channel that sense of carefree fun," said Starbucks’ Senior Product Developer Sara Bennett, in a statement.

"You get the juicy taste of strawberry, the decadent whipped cream, the sweet and slightly savory dough, and then the powdered sugar. I feel that’s a quintessential funnel cake," Bennett added.

Customers who would like to try the new beverage without coffee are free to choose the frappuccino’s crème-based version.

Depending on the version and size ordered, the strawberry funnel cake frappuccino can range between 290 and 500 calories for its coffee blend or 270 and 450 calories for its crème blend, according to Starbucks’ current nutrition facts.

While Starbucks has finally added a funnel cake drink to its menu, fans who spend time crafting custom recipes have shared similar concoctions in the past.

For example, lifestyle blog TotallTheBomb.com published a "secret menu" recipe last summer that is supposed to taste like a funnel cake – sans strawberries.

Fan-created recipes that are labeled as secret menu items are not affiliated with Starbucks, but the chain has gone on record to say that it supports customized drinks.