Starbucks apologizes after barista accused of using racist name for Asian American veteran

A customer is trying to resolve an issue with a California Starbucks after a barista allegedly changed the name on his order to one mocking Asian people.

Johncarl Festejo, a recently retired Filipino-American Air Force veteran, was visiting the coffee chain in Vacaville with his 12-year-old daughter, Milan, before he took her to school Monday, KCRA3 reported.

Festejo said he ordered a hot chocolate, chocolate Frappuccino and banana nut bread.

When the barista asked for his name, he said “John.”

However, when his order was called out, John said it was something much different.

"A few minutes later, I was just waiting in that area, and next thing I know, I hear, 'Is there a Chang here? Is there a Chang? We got a hot cocoa,'" he recalled to KCRA3. "I figured, no big deal. It was probably someone else."

"Then, I hear again, 'Banana nut bread for Chang.' I'm like, OK, probably the same order. Then, followed by that was the chocolate frap," Festejo continued.

Festejo said in addition to him telling the barista his name was John, he also paid for his order with an app on his phone, which has his name “Johncarl” displayed. Festejo went up to the counter and confronted the employee.

"I said, 'Ma’am, is this my order? Because my name is not Chang.' She responded that could it have been my name on the app," he said. "So, I double checked my Starbucks app. It says my name. I just asked, 'Is this some kind of joke? For real? Like, come on now.'"

Festejo said he saw the employee snicker when questioned, but did not push the matter right then because he had to get his daughter to school.

After he dropped off Milan, he said he called the Starbucks corporate office to report the incident.

Festejo received an apology from corporate, as well as an apology from the district manager, KCRA3 reported, but the veteran was still bothered by the encounter.

"We didn't expect this, especially this day in age. Especially what just occurred recently in Starbucks, I didn't expect this would happen,” Festejo said, referring to the recent racial bias training Starbucks employees were forced to undergo after a viral incident happened with two black men in Philadelphia.

Starbucks said in a statement to Fox News that they have launched an investigation.

"At Starbucks, we take great pride in providing a warm and welcoming environment for everyone who enters our stores and expect our partners to uphold our values and follow through on our commitment. We have a zero-tolerance stance on discrimination of any kind, and the experience in question was not reflective of our mission and values. We have reached out to the customer and shared our deep regret for their experience, are conducting an investigation into the matter and will take the appropriate actions."

The employee has been removed from the schedule while the investigation is being conducted.