S'mores martini recipe is 'chocolatey, indulgent' cocktail for New Year

Looking for a sweet new cocktail recipe for the New Year?

The owner of an Alabama chocolate shop has shared her s'mores martini recipe with Fox News Digital.

Michelle Novosel is the owner and executive chocolatier of Pizzelle's Confections in Huntsville, Alabama.

HOLIDAY DRINK RECIPE IS 'REALLY EASY,' 'LOOKS REALLY GOOD,' SAYS HEAD WINEMAKER

It was voted the No. 1 chocolate shop in the nation by USA Today's "10Best Readers' Choice Awards."

Novosel called her cocktail a "chocolatey, indulgent martini that's perfect for the holidays."

She said the drops of chocolate bitters are optional, but 10 drops work best for that "extra chocolate" taste.

The "finishing touch" is a "toasted honey vanilla marshmallow," though a regular marshmallow "is perfectly great," she said.

5 HOLIDAY TIPS FOR LIMITING YOUR DRINK CHOICES TO SAVE TIME AND MONEY

"This is the perfect garnish for your perfect martini," she added.

S'mores Martini recipe by Michelle Novosel

Ingredients

Martini or coupe glass, rimmed with dark chocolate sauce and crushed graham cracker

1.5 ounces vodka

.5 ounces coffee liqueur

.5 ounces chocolate liqueur

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

10 drops chocolate bitters

1 ounce heavy cream (can use an alternative milk)

2 ounces chocolate sauce ("Ours is a blend of dark and milk chocolate, but you can use whatever you have on hand.")

1 marshmallow, toasted

Ice

Directions

1. Combine all ingredients in a cocktail shaker with some ice cubes.

2. Shake until smooth.

For more Lifestyle articles, visit www.foxnews.com/lifestyle

3. Pour into prepared glass.

4. Top with a toasted marshmallow.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

This recipe is owned by Michelle Novosel and was shared with Fox News Digital.