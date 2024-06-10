Smoked cocktail kits, aimed at crafty dads, recreate theater and aroma of high-end bar trend

The trend of "smoking in bars" is swirling across America right now as one of the most sophisticated ideas in hospitality.

Crafty dads – or any adult drinks enthusiast – can now smoke cocktails at home, too.

Tequila Komos, a critically acclaimed new high-end entry in the booming agave-spirit market, introduced at-home cocktail smoking kits for Father’s Day this year.

They’re available with purchase of its top-shelf Komos Extra Anejo.

"It’s the world’s best tequila for the world’s best dads," said Ria Soler, education director for Tequila Komos, based in California.

Tasting Panel magazine awarded the sophisticated aged spirit its first-ever perfect 100-point score for tequila in January.

The kits allow amateur mixologists to recreate one of the showiest trends in big-city cocktail boites in their own home.

Bartenders infuse cocktails with smoke – wood chips or even cigar tobacco.

This adds additional complex aromas and flavors to meaty cocktails with the muscle and backbone to carry and match the smoke and not be overwhelmed by it.

"At some of the best bars and restaurants in the world, you can experience smoked tequila or smoked cocktails like Manhattans or old-fashioneds," said Soler.

"It’s an elevated experience and an elevated moment that makes a really luxurious cocktail. It’s not something people are typically able to do at home. So we wanted to bring them that experience."

Komos Extra Anejo smoking kits come with pecan chips, a torch-style lighter and a squat cylinder that fits over the top of a standard rocks tumbler.

The pecan chips, when lit, infuse the drink with smoky aroma and flavor.

The kits are available with a retail or online purchase of Tequila Komos Extra Anejo.

The hardwood pecan, the distiller claims, "elevate the rich, nutty and smoky flavors of Komos Extra Anejo."

The swirling smoke looks cool in the glass and is a trick of showmanship found at top trendy cocktail bars.

Check out this recipe.

Tequila Komos Smoked Manhattan

Note: Requires smoking kit.

(Makes 1 cocktail)

Ingredients

2 oz. Tequila Komos Extra Añejo



¾ oz. Cocchi di Torino



¼ oz. Nocino Liqueur



Luxardo cherry garnish

Directions

Add all ingredients to mixing glass with ice and stir until diluted.

Strain into a cocktail tumbler.

Place Komos smoker over top of the glass, with the mesh side facing up.

Add a pinch of pecan chips to smoker and light with torch.

Garnish with cherry.

Enjoy.