Retro dinnertime favorite is trending again, and it's taking over American homes

A former symbol of postwar convenience is making a comeback in American homes as more people eat, work and unwind in front of the television.

Chalk it up to remote work, smaller living spaces and streaming culture: All of this is reshaping how people spend their time at home, and reaching for the once-kitschy TV tray.

"Eating on the couch has become a lot more normal," said Isfira Jensen, CEO and principal designer of Jensen & Co. Interiors in New York City.

"The living room is doing double duty, which creates a practical need for furniture that can slide in and out of view as needed," she told Fox News Digital.

The comeback ties closely to post-pandemic habits and a culture built around streaming and comfort, Vogue magazine recently reported. Modern home designs are being influenced by where people actually spend their time — and that's often in front of a screen.

Fewer Americans are gathering around the dining table these days as well.

While most Americans grew up eating at the dinner table, fewer than half do so today, according to recent studies — and the number of people dining on the couch has risen sharply as family mealtime continues to decline.

Americans are also dining away from home more than ever before — particularly in sit-down and fast-casual restaurants, and to a lesser extent in schools and hotels. That's according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA).

Designers find that people are looking for pieces that are compact, flexible and made for multitasking. The versatile trays, which range from about $10.99 at Target to $199 at West Elm, now serve as mini desks, dining tables and drink stands.

"It’s more pragmatism than nostalgia," Jensen said.

"People's needs at home have changed, and it's fueling the demand for multifunctional furniture," she said. "TV trays fit perfectly into the rhythm people have created in their living rooms — where they're constantly streaming, working and eating — and they need furniture that flexes with their needs."

"Today's TV trays aren't your traditional folding tables."

The comeback isn't only about convenience. It's also about bringing style back, moving beyond the wobbly aluminum sets of the 1950s.

Contemporary tray tables made from brass, bamboo and acrylic blend mid-century nostalgia with minimalist design.

Sales of some bamboo snack tables even tripled during the pandemic, according to The Wall Street Journal.

"Today's TV trays aren't your traditional folding tables," Jensen said. "The aesthetic is cleaner and more streamlined."

She added that designs include slim C-shaped tables that tuck neatly under a sofa, adjustable-height perches and lightweight fold-flat styles, made from more refined materials like wood, stone and coated metal.

"The goal of today's pieces is to be used as an accent in your current décor rather than just a piece that should be put out of sight," Jensen said.

Social media's popularity has also played a role.

"Instagram and Pinterest trends on 'cozy living' have helped redefine what a beautiful home looks like," Jensen said.

"Spaces now feel intimate, warm and lived in rather than overly styled or formal," she added.

"Everyday people, rather than just décor magazines, are sharing designs that make homes more livable — and that includes pieces like TV trays."

"As long as people keep working from home and eating informally, portable surfaces will be here to stay."