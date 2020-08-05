Irish restaurant promises to remove influencers 'from the premises' who violate 14-day coronavirus quarantine

A restaurant in Dublin, Ireland, has said it will not serve influencers who break the country’s 14-day quarantine.

The White Moose Cafe posted the warning on its Facebook page on Wednesday.

“If we are made aware that an influencer is in our cafe during their 14-day quarantine period, they will be removed from the premises immediately,” the post, signed by owner Paul Stenson, said.

According to the website, people traveling into the country from Ireland’s “COVID-19 Green List” don’t have to quarantine, but should wash their hands, maintain social distancing and wear a face covering.

As of Wednesday, the list of countries on the “COVID-19 Green List” includes Finland, Norway, Italy, Hungary, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Slovak Republic, Greece and Greenland.

“These self-entitled, inconsiderate, regulation-flouting influencers may not care about putting their own friends and family at risk, but under no circumstances will they jeopardise [sic] the safety of my staff and customers.” — Owner Paul Stenson

However, people traveling from countries that are not on that list are expected to self-quarantine for two weeks, the Ireland website says.

In his post on The White Moose Cafe’s Facebook page, Stenson said he had heard that some Irish influencers “have shown a blatant disregard for public health advice” by not quarantining after returning to Ireland from countries not on the green list.

He gave several examples, including a woman who traveled from Spain and posted on her Instagram story about going grocery shopping the next day and an influencer who went to a restaurant the day after traveling from Ibiza.

He said another Instagram influencer “threw a large birthday party 3 days after flying in from another red zone.”

“I know these people think that the world revolves around them and that they are somehow above the regulations, but they need a serious wake up call,” Stenson wrote later. “These self-entitled, inconsiderate, regulation-flouting influencers may not care about putting their own friends and family at risk, but under no circumstances will they jeopardise [sic] the safety of my staff and customers.”

This isn’t the first time The White Moose Cafe has promised to not serve internet personalities.

In 2018, the restaurant reportedly banned all bloggers, according to The Independent.

It made the decision after a 22-year-old YouTuber reportedly asked to stay at the adjoining hotel for five nights without paying.

