Restaurant menu warns parents that 'screaming children' and their families will be booted

Forget about losing your appetite — the management of one Mediterranean restaurant in the U.K. reportedly isn’t afraid to risk losing a little business in exchange for keeping “screaming children” and their families out of the establishment, in order to maintain a peaceful ambiance.

Earlier this week, a tourist visiting Llandudno, North Wales, was shocked to find the strict rules printed on the menu at The Mediterranean Restaurant, as per The Sun.

According to an image shared to Facebook by customer Helen Hyland and obtained by the outlet, the rigorous rules for youth diners were quite specific.

“Children must be seated at all time[s], not left to run around the restaurant,” the note began, as the restaurant can be a "very dangerous place" with the staff carrying hot plates.

“We will not be held responsible for your children if they are hurt in the restaurant because they are not being looked after,” it continued. “Children are the sole responsibility of their guardian whilst in our restaurant.”

Detailing that kids must be accompanied to the restroom, and that little ones under eight will be served with melamine plates and bowls, as the establishment’s porcelain plates are “served hot,” restaurant management elaborates that though they “love children in the restaurant,” kids who are “crying or screaming” can create a tense, stressful atmosphere for other diners.

“Customers do not come to listen to screaming children, we ask in the most politest way possible, please if your child is crying/screaming please take them out of the restaurant until they've calmed down,” the memo goes on. “I really do not want to upset anyone, but we have had complaints in the past. You have to understand people do not come out to listen to crying/screaming children.”

“Unfortunately, if a child cannot be stopped from disturbing other diners we will unfortunately have to ask you to leave the restaurant, which we would really hate to do,” the notice finishes with a flourish. “I know it would offend and we'd hate that too!”

Hyland, a 52-year-old vacationer from Scotland, meanwhile, declared the slightly outlandish rules as evidence that “they clearly have a different take on things there,” as per the sun.

Reps for the restaurant did not immediately return Fox News’ request for comment on the story.

Meanwhile, it wouldn’t be the first time that a restaurant has made headlines in recent months for its less-than kid-friendly decrees.

In May, a Nepalese restaurant in the U.K. left a bad taste in one family’s mouth after handing out a card informing parents to keep their children quiet while dining.

Days later, a restaurant in California faced similar backlash for defending their policy of banning strollers, high chairs and booster chairs from the eatery, as well as barring “crying” and “loud” children from the dining room.

Fox News’ Alexandra Deabler contributed to this report.