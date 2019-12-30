Red Lobster debuts new drink perfect for National Hangover Day

This drink is literally Red Lobster in a cup.

The restaurant chain recently revealed a new drink for the new year. It’s a seafood-lover's dream, but may or may not be a bloody mary-lover’s dream, depending on how they feel about seafood.

Red Lobster revealed the new drink, which they refer to as a “Drink-a-tizer,” on its Instagram page. The video shows a bloody mary with some special additions.

The drink includes a lobster claw (which has been paired with a bloody mary before), a shrimp and one of Red Lobster’s famous cheddar biscuits.

The drink comes just in time for Jan. 1, which is both National Hangover Day (for obvious reasons) and National Bloody Mary Day (which are often considered to be good for hangovers, although any alcoholic drink is unlikely to actually help).

On its social media, Red Lobster wrote, “National Bloody Mary Day is Jan. 1st but this ‘Drink-a-tizer’ is available now! It’s the new Lobster Claw Bloody Mary.” The post continues to confirm that the drink will be available in the United States and Canada through Feb. 2, 2020.

One thing that likely won’t be coming to Red Lobster’s menu any time soon is plant-based seafood offerings.

In a statement to Fox News from August, CEO of Red Lobster Kim Lopdrup discussed his feelings about plant-based offerings, at least as far as seafood was concerned.

“I’m personally passionate about eating healthy, so I’m thrilled to see other consumers becoming more interested, too," Lopdrup said. "While plant-based foods are dramatically healthier than red meat, seafood is an even healthier option. At Red Lobster, we have a large variety of healthy, high-quality seafood options that taste good and are good for you, especially our Today’s Catch options and our new Power Bowls.

"We have not yet seen a plant-based seafood product that we would put on our menu," he added.

Fox News' Michael Bartiromo contributed to this report.