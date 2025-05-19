Rare mint allergy leaves woman wishing she was 'allergic to peanuts' instead

A Virginia archaeologist who is allergic to mint said her reaction is so severe that she's been hospitalized because of a stranger's "toothpaste breath" from three feet away.

Kyleigh Digiovanni, 25, of York, Virginia, has found it painful to brush her teeth ever since she was a child, but her family initially thought she was just being "fussy," she shared with news agency SWNS. (See the video at the top of this article.)

When Digiovanni started to tell family members that her toothpaste "burned" — and when she got red rashes on the inside of her mouth at age 10 — she went to see a doctor.

MAN IS ALLERGIC TO 28 DIFFERENT FOODS, SAYS LIFE IS 'INCREASINGLY DIFFICULT'

Testing revealed Digiovanni's mint allergy. She also has reactions to lavender, rosemary and thyme.

Digiovanni said she spent two years unable to brush her teeth while her family searched for a non-menthol toothpaste. These days, she's brushing her teeth with a blue raspberry-flavored fluoride-based toothpaste for children.

Over time, it seems that her allergy worsened — to the point that she can't be anywhere near people chewing gum or using mint cough drops.

She said she's been hospitalized 12 times in the last year, including an episode in November when a co-worker who used mint toothpaste accidentally breathed on her.

WOMAN WHO IS 'ALLERGIC TO EVERYTHING' CAN ONLY EAT THESE 2 THINGS

Digiovanni said she carries an oral medication to stop her from going into anaphylactic shock.

"They can treat me quickly," she said, referring to hospital healthcare professionals. "I was in for a couple of hours. They pump me with antihistamine and adrenaline."

"There are reasons I walk everywhere. If I go on the train, I wear a mask."

That makes public transportation "like playing Russian roulette with five bullets in a chamber," she told SWNS.

"There are reasons I walk everywhere," Digiovanni said. "If I go on the train, I wear a mask."

What to know about mint allergies

Dr. Neeta Ogden, an allergist and immunologist in Edison, New Jersey, told Fox News Digital that while these kinds of allergies are rare, they do exist.

"Allergy is strange like that," said Ogden, who is not involved in Digiovanni's care.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

"You can definitely find stories where you're like, 'Huh, I never heard of that.' And it's hard to believe, but there are cases of it happening."

Allergic reactions to mint can range from "mild to severe and life-threatening," according to Healthline.

"It's hard to believe, but there are cases of it happening."

The more common symptoms may include mouth tingling or itching; swollen lips and tongue; swollen, itchy throat; nausea, vomiting and diarrhea; and abdominal pain.

Some people may also experience skin irritation as a result of contact dermatitis, which may cause redness, itching, swelling, tenderness, blisters and/or hives, the above source stated.

Digiovanni said she's never met anyone with her particular allergy, but she's found an online support group with 20 others who struggle with similar allergic reactions.

"I think that we're fortunate to live in a time [when] there are these online support groups," Ogden said.

For more Lifestyle articles, visit www.foxnews.com/lifestyle

"Before then, it was such an isolated thing, where somebody thought they were the rare one or two people in the country [who] might have a rare condition, and in this way, they can share solutions."

Digiovanni said she can manage her allergy, but never knows when she might go into shock.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"I wish I was allergic to peanuts," she added.