President Trump, Kim Jong Un dined on pear kimchi, chocolate lava cake at 'social dinner'

There were none of his “favorite fast foods” at President Trump’s dinner with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un on Wednesday night in Hanoi — but rather traditional American and Korean dishes with an upscale twist.

The menu for the “social dinner,” which took place at the Sofitel Legend Metropole Hanoi at 7 p.m. local time (7 a.m. EST), was officially released by the White House on Wednesday morning. Guests including White House Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, along with North Korean politicians Kim Yong Chol and Ri Yong Ho (and both parties’ respective interpreters) were reportedly treated to such dishes as shrimp cocktail and grilled sirloin with pear kimchi, finished off with chocolate lava cake.

The official menu, as released the White House, was as follows:

Shrimp Cocktail

Chilled shrimp, romaine leaves, thousand island dressing, diced avocado, fresh lemonand herbs

Grilled Sirloin with Pear Kimchi

Marinated tender sirloin grilled with sauce, served with kimchi fermented inside a pear

Chocolate Lava

Hot runny centered chocolate cake, chocolate crumble, with fresh berries and vanilla ice cream

Dried Persimmon Punch

Traditional beverage sweetened with dried persimmon and honey

President Trump and Kim Jong Un’s meal lasted approximately 90 minutes, according to the Associated Press, after which Trump departed the Sofitel for a “very busy day,” as he told reporters prior to the dinner.

Before attending their "social dinner," Trump also teased that "a lot things are going to be resolved."

"I hope and I think it'll lead to wonderful it'll lead to really a wonderful situation long term," he had said of his meeting with Kim. "And our relationship is a very special relationship."

The second summit comes amid a stalemate on denuclearization talks between North Korea and the United States. Trump has signaled some flexibility on his previous demands that North Korea denuclearize before it sees some relief from crushing U.S. and international sanctions.

