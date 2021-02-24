Popeyes is trolling Taco Bell over its 'Chicken Sandwich Taco' item, suggests alternate idea

The folks at Popeyes are famous for frying chicken, but apparently they know how to deliver a good burn, too.

On Tuesday, Popeyes appeared to take a not-so-subtle jab at Taco Bell’s forthcoming "Chicken Sandwich Taco" — a new menu item announced by Taco Bell on Monday — by instructing their customers to make their own "tacos" out of the existing Popeyes Chicken Sandwich.

The fast-food chain shared this "DIY food hack" in a TikTok tutorial hosted by a Popeyes employee. In the clip, viewers were simply instructed to buy a Popeyes Chicken Sandwich, rip the chicken fillet in half, and make two "tacos" by folding the buns and stuffing the chicken inside.

"Celebrate #TacoTwosday with the new DIY Popeyes Chicken Tacos," Popeyes wrote on social media. "The same Chicken Sandwich you love, but now in two tacos. Both folded by you."

It’s worth noting that Popeyes didn’t call out Taco Bell directly — instead, the tutorial simply suggested that pickles (which are a fixture of the Popeyes Chicken Sandwich) are a suitable replacement for jalapenos (which come with Taco Bell’s Chicken Sandwich Taco).

The sly reference wasn’t lost on social media, though. Social-media users were quick to make the connection, with some urging Taco Bell to respond.

Taco Bell, meanwhile, has yet to actually debut its Chicken Sandwich Taco. The item, described as a sandwich/taco hybrid, is slated to begin testing in Nashville and Charlotte this March, before a nationwide rollout sometime later in the year.

Taco Bell’s latest announcement comes as even more restaurants prepare to enter the "chicken sandwich wars" and compete with the ever-popular Popeyes Chicken Sandwich. Among those preparing to launch their own new offerings (which all resemble the Popeyes Chicken Sandwich) include McDonald’s, Burger King and Wendy’s.

Even KFC – a restaurant also owned by Taco Bell’s parent company Yum! Brands – has expanded its newest chicken sandwiches to restaurants nationwide.