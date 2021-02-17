Wendy’s unveils new chicken sandwich week ahead of McDonald’s

McDonald’s has been hyping its new chicken sandwiches that it will release next week, and Burger King just announced that it’s also launching a new chicken sandwich sometime this year.

Wendy’s just beat them both to the punch.

The Dublin, Ohio-based fast food chain unveiled a pair of new menu items on Wednesday, including a flavorful jalapeno popper chicken sandwich.

The new sandwich features a spicy chicken fillet served with jalapeno cream cheese and jalapeno slices, smoked bacon, cheddar cheese and shredded pepper jack cheese on a toasted bun.

It’s the latest move in the fast food "chicken sandwich war" that has seen chains trying to outdo each other since the tremendous popularity of the sandwiches Popeyes launched in 2019 caused the restaurant to sell out of them for several months.

Carl Loredo, chief marketing officer at The Wendy’s Company, said in a press release that the new sandwich "casts a big shadow across the competition."

"While everyone else is playing catch up and distracting consumers with stale sandwich drops, we are listening and bringing exciting flavors and bold ingredients forward to help fans avoid the McStake of settling for the same boring chicken sandwiches from other fast food joints," Loredo said.

Wendy’s also added a new jalapeno popper chicken salad with romaine and spring mix lettuce blend, tomatoes and jalapeno and cheddar croutons, plus jalapeno ranch dressing.

John Li, the company’s vice president of culinary innovation, said in a written statement that the menu additions were "inspired by classic jalapeno poppers fans know and love."

The menu items’ "premium" ingredients also mean a premium price. The jalapeno popper chicken sandwich will sell for $5.99, while the salad will cost $6.79.

McDonald’s three new chicken sandwiches, which are due to launch about one week after Wendy’s new sandwich on Feb. 24, will be priced between $3.49 and $4.69, Reuters reported.

Burger King hasn’t announced a definite release date or price for its upcoming chicken sandwiches, but its largest franchisee previously said it’s anticipating a May release and a fast food reviewer who tracked down a location testing the sandwich wrote that it was priced at $3.89.

To entice fast food aficionados to try its new sandwich, Wendy’s said it would offer one for free to customers view Grubhub with $0 delivery on orders of $15 or more from Feb. 18-21, or until supplies last.