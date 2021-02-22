Chick-fil-A reportedly removing decaf coffee, bagels from menu

Catch ‘em while you can.

Chick-fil-A is reportedly removing two items from the menu in a bid to streamline its spread.

The fast food chain will stop serving the Sunflower Multigrain Bagel and decaf THRIVE Farmers coffee in the months ahead, Business Insider reported on Saturday. A departure date was not disclosed.

According to a spokesperson for a restaurant, the changes are part of a larger menu makeover to better meet customers’ needs.

"Later this spring, we will remove two items from the national menu, the bagel and decaf hot coffee, as well as consolidate several of our size offerings," a Chick-fil-A spokesperson told the outlet. "Streamlining our menu will allow for us to continue providing our customers the quality food and service they've come to expect, as well as make room for new future menu items."

While they're at it, Chick-fil-A is also allegedly revamping its kids' nugget meals (currently available in four and six-piece sizes) into a five-piece meal, and reducing the sizes offered for coffee, milkshakes and ice cream cones, too.

Chick-fil-A first toyed with the modified menu test at select restaurants in Arizona and Charlotte, N.C. in a trial that began Jan. 13, according to a news release. Beyond the aforementioned edits, Chick-fil-A also pulled its original Chick-n-Strips, Grilled Cool Wrap and side salad during the test — a possible sign of more changes that could come to menus nationwide.

Though Chick-fil-A did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Fox News, a spokesperson explained the updates with a statement in a previous news release.

"Why so much change? Our goal is to serve quality food as efficiently as possible," Chick-fil-A said in January. "For us to continue providing the food and service you know and love, we are testing this modified menu to see if it improves your experience in our restaurants."