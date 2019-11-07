Popeyes employee, customer throw trays each other in fight caught on video

Trays were sent flying at a Popeyes restaurant in San Antonio on Tuesday during a fight between a customer and an employee.

The two unidentified women are seen throwing food trays at each other in a dispute caught on video and posted on Twitter.

The woman who filmed the altercation said she was in line to pick up some of Popeyes’ popular chicken sandwiches when a woman who she believes was initially in the drive-thru line came in through a side door.

"I'm not really sure what happened but the lady and the employee were yelling at each other and the cashier just started throwing trays," the woman, identified as Valerie, told KSAT.

She said the employee also threw what appeared to be tea at the customer.

A man wearing a veteran’s hat is seen in the video holding the customer back and pulling her away.

"The veteran took the lady outside and the manager followed them outside ... and they physically got into a fistfight," Valarie said of the customer and manager.

That altercation wasn't caught on video, she said.

The tray melee happened just one day before a man was stabbed to death outside of a Popeyes restaurant in Maryland.

Police say the stabbing occurred after an altercation that began when one of the men cut a special line reserved for the much sought-after chicken sandwich.