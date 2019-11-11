Popeyes adds boozy Bourbon Fudge Pie to menu

What better follow-up to the smash savory chicken sandwich success than a boozy chocolate dessert?

Now you can chase that Popeyes Chicken Sandwich with a rich Bourbon Fudge Pie – which is good, since you’ll probably want something sweet after standing in line for hours.

The newest menu addition features a flaky pie crust that is filled with a decadent bourbon fudge and topped with a chocolate-flavored whipped topping, according to People.

The indulgent dessert will be available at participating locations nationwide for a limited time only.

Hopefully the rollout of the special holiday season treat will fair better than the Popeyes Chicken Sandwich return, which is not seeming to slow down in either popularity – or violence – anytime soon.