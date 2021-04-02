Disneyland’s Pickle Corn Dog is the turducken of amusement park foods

The corn dogs at Disneyland Resort in California have found themselves in quite the pickle.

Earlier this week, the Disney Parks Blog highlighted some of the new food and beverage options debuting at Disney World and Disneyland this April. But among news of "Soul"-inspired ice cream floats at Disney World’s EPCOT Center and boozy new options at Disneyland’s Blue Bayou restaurant, one particular offering raised quite a few of the readers’ eyebrows, if not yet their cholesterol levels.

Behold the Pickle Corn Dog, the turducken of amusement-park foods.

The Pickle Corn Dog, which can be found at Disneyland’s Blue Ribbon Corn Dogs Cart in Downtown Disney, is described as a "panko-crusted dill pickle corn dog served with a side of peanut butter." The description, however, fails to mention that a "pickle corn dog" itself consists of a hollowed-out pickle stuffed with a hot dog, which is then dipped in cornbread batter, rolled in panko breading and deep-fried.

Food bloggers quickly shared their own reviews of the sizable snack, with ratings ranging from "alright" to "pretty good." Reactions on social media, meanwhile, were mixed.

"I would definitely try the pickle dog. But the peanut butter is a hard pass," wrote one Twitter user responding to a post shared by the Disney Food Blog, an independent website dedicated to the food options at Disney Parks.

"I’d HAVE to at least try the peanut butter!" another replied.

"Sometimes I really think there is a panel of people throwing darts a couple of food boards lately to see what they'll combine next," someone else theorized. "I can hear them all hysterically laughing from here."

"I’m pretty sure this is a violation of the Geneva Convention," another added.

The idea of a pickle-inclusive corn dog, however, is not entirely unique to the Disney Parks. As noted by a Twitter user, the Dilly Dog at the Globe Life Park, where the Texas Rangers play, has offered a similar item, albeit without the peanut butter dipping sauce.

Disneyland’s Pickle Corn Dogs are currently available at the Blue Ribbon Corn Dogs Cart in Downtown Disney, which is currently operating with health and safety restrictions in place for guests. The dogs themselves are said to be priced at $13 apiece, or roughly double the cost of a doughnut grilled cheese sandwich at Disney Springs in Florida.

Disneyland Resort in California is scheduled to reopen to guests on April 30 at limited capacity, with guests required to make reservations prior to arrival.