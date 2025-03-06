Expand / Collapse search
©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

Food-Drink

Pokémon-shaped Cheeto sells at auction for $87,840

'Cheetozard' became social media sensation in 2024, says auction house

By Peter Burke Fox News
Published
A Cheeto shaped like a character from Pokémon has sold at auction for $87,840.

The New Jersey-based Goldin auction house listed the snack as sold on Sunday.

"Presented is a 3-inch-long Flamin' Hot Cheeto in the shape of the Pokémon Charizard, affixed to a customized Pokémon card and encapsulated in a clear card storage box," the auction's description states. 

"It was initially discovered and preserved sometime between 2018-2022 by 1st & Goal Collectibles. The Cheeto surged in popularity on social media platforms in late 2024."

There were 60 bids on the uniquely shaped snack, dubbed "Cheetozard," according to the listing. 

A Pokémon-shaped Cheeto, dubbed "Cheetozard," is shown in its protective case.

The Pokémon-shaped "Cheetozard" is shown in its protective case. (Goldin via AP)

The starting bid on Feb. 10 was in the amount of $250.

The winning bid was $72,000, plus a buyer's premium.

A Pokémon-shaped Cheeto, dubbed "Cheetozard," is shown in a protective case.

"Cheetozard" sold at auction for $87,840. (Goldin via AP)

Pokémon are fictional species of collectible monsters with unique designs, skills and powers. 

The Pokémon universe was conceived by Japanese video game creator Satoshi Tajiri in 1989. 

The Pokémon franchise originated as a role-playing game.

It has since gone on to spawn trading cards, video games, animated series and movies.

Pokémon trading cards are shown.

The Pokémon franchise has grown to include trading cards, video games, animated series and movies. (iStock)

Cheetos are a corn-cheese puff snack that was introduced in 1948.

Fox News Digital reached out to Goldin for comment on the sale.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Peter Burke is a lifestyle editor with Fox News Digital. 