Pokémon-shaped Cheeto sells at auction for $87,840

A Cheeto shaped like a character from Pokémon has sold at auction for $87,840.

The New Jersey-based Goldin auction house listed the snack as sold on Sunday.

"Presented is a 3-inch-long Flamin' Hot Cheeto in the shape of the Pokémon Charizard, affixed to a customized Pokémon card and encapsulated in a clear card storage box," the auction's description states.

MAN BUYS SWEET TREAT FOR ONE CHILD BUT NOT FOR HIS OTHER TWO: 'ASKING FOR TROUBLE'

"It was initially discovered and preserved sometime between 2018-2022 by 1st & Goal Collectibles. The Cheeto surged in popularity on social media platforms in late 2024."

There were 60 bids on the uniquely shaped snack, dubbed "Cheetozard," according to the listing.

The starting bid on Feb. 10 was in the amount of $250.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

The winning bid was $72,000, plus a buyer's premium.

Pokémon are fictional species of collectible monsters with unique designs, skills and powers.

The Pokémon universe was conceived by Japanese video game creator Satoshi Tajiri in 1989.

For more Lifestyle articles, visit foxnews.com/lifestyle

The Pokémon franchise originated as a role-playing game.

It has since gone on to spawn trading cards, video games, animated series and movies.

Cheetos are a corn-cheese puff snack that was introduced in 1948.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Fox News Digital reached out to Goldin for comment on the sale.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.