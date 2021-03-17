Planters launches $50G scholarship contest for people who have basketball skills

Planters is holding a basketball-focused scholarship competition that will award $50,000 to one college-bound student.

The nut and chocolate company’s "Trick Shot Challenge" contest announcement comes ahead of the NCAA’s March Madness tournament for 2021, which officially kicks off on Thursday, March 18.

Contestants who enter the Planters Trick Shot contest are required to perform their best trick shot on video and post the clip on either TikTok, Twitter or Instagram. The hashtags #PlantersTrickShot and #Contest must be included in the post for entry.

Students who enter the contest will need to make sure their social media account is set for public viewing, so the judges can make their "nutty" evaluations.

Submissions can include a layup, slam dunk or a signature basketball maneuver. And if you really want to get fancy with your video submission, Planters says contestants can use a soundbite from Steve Aoki’s 2013 remix of "Get Ready."

"Use of the Music Clip will not improve your chances of winning," Planters notes on its Trick Shot website. "If a video includes any other music, it will be disqualified."

The deadline for entries is April 5 at 11:59 EST, and will be followed by six days of judging.

Entries will be judged on three categories, including appropriateness to theme, creativity/originality and difficulty of trick shot/shock value, according to the contest’s official rules.

Two finalists will be determined after the initial judging round and Americans will get the chance to vote for their favorite contestant on April 12.

The person who wins the $50,000 grand prize will be awarded within eight to 10 weeks after the contest ends.