Pizza shop tracker showed spike in activity near Pentagon before Israel's strikes

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

An X account created to track the busyness of pizza shops could have predicted a major international event.

The Pentagon Pizza Report tracks the real-time foot traffic at pizza spots near the Pentagon, hinting at officials working late at the government building, which may suggest potential conflict.

Hours before Israel launched "Operation Rising Lion," the account posted the activity of four pizza shops, captioning the post, "Most pizza establishments near the Pentagon are currently experiencing average traffic as of about 3:05pm ET."

PIZZA, CHOCOLATE AND DONUTS AMONG THE FOODS YOU CAN BRING ON FLIGHTS, SAYS THE TSA

The strikes took place late Thursday evening as the Pentagon Pizza Report monitored pizza shops in the Arlington, Virginia, area.

The account continued posting updates about the closest and second-closest Domino's to the Pentagon leading up to and following the airstrikes.

A post at 8:57 p.m. reported that the location had "surged in traffic."

With about an hour left before close, the 2nd closest Dominos to the Pentagon (about 8 min drive) is experiencing EXTREMELY high levels of traffic compared to a normal Thursday at about 11:00pm ET. pic.twitter.com/TnItUDysyq — Pentagon Pizza Report (@PenPizzaReport) June 13, 2025

"With about an hour left before close, the 2nd closest Dominos to the Pentagon (about 8 min drive) is experiencing EXTREMELY high levels of traffic compared to a normal Thursday at about 11:00pm ET," the account said in another post.

SCAM LEAVES RESTAURANT WAITRESS STUNNED AS DINERS LAUGH IN HER FACE: 'WHY IS THIS THE NORM?'

The account also tracked Freddie's Beach Bar and District Pizza Palace in the area.

"With 30 min to close, this Dominos continues to experience extremely high traffic. Freddie's Beach Bar, however, has jumped back up to average levels of activity," the account posted at 11:30 p.m.

Social media users took to the comments to discuss the findings of the account.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

"It's going to be an all-nighter, eh," said an X user.

Another person added, "They should really open a secret dominos inside the building."

"I feel like this really is telling us that there's a panic at these places," commented one individual.

For more Lifestyle articles, visit foxnews.com/lifestyle

Another person posted, "Pizza tracker is never wrong."

"Open-source tracking of pizza spot activity around the Pentagon (and other places)," the X account's official description reads. "Frequent-ish updates on where the lines are long."

The Pentagon Pizza Report has over 50,000 followers with posts garnering nearly millions of views.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

A Friday afternoon post focusing on pizza joints near the White House updated followers that the closest Domino's is "experiencing another LARGE surge in activity today as of around 4:10pm ET."