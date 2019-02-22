PETA urges Oscar presenters to skip In-N-Out following the ceremony

PETA wants Hollywood to skip the double-doubles and animal-style fries following the Oscars.

In a letter sent to Academy Awards presenters including Michael B. Jordan, Sarah Paulson and Barbra Streisand (among others), the animal-rights organization urged celebrities to refrain from visiting In-N-Out following the ceremony, citing "environmental destruction" caused by animal agriculture.

“We know heading to In-N-Out Burger is something of a tradition after the ceremony — but our planet is in crisis (remember how our beloved state was on fire just a few months ago?), and since animal agriculture is responsible for more environmental destruction than the entire transportation sector, we're suggesting an alternative: Carl's Jr. for the Beyond Burger,” wrote Rachel Stotts, the celebrity relations manager for PETA, in the letter, which was also shared with Fox News.

TACO BELL INTRODUCES WORLD'S FIRST 'SLIDE-THRU' TAKEOUT WINDOW

In addition to touting the benefits of the meat-free burger alternative, Stotts urged the celebs to “spread the word” on social media about plant-based meat alternatives.

"As California's wildfires showed us all, our planet is in crisis, and the meat industry is adding fuel to the fire," sadded PETA Senior Vice President Lisa Lange in a press release regarding the letter. "By wrapping up Oscars night with a delicious vegan burger, Hollywood's brightest stars can set a shining example and show how easy it is to make Earth- and animal-friendly choices at mealtimes."

A representative for PETA has not specified whether Carl’s Jr. was aware of the letter. A spokesperson for Carl’s Jr. did not immediately return a request for comment.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

As People noted earlier this year, celebrities including Julia Roberts, Reese Witherspoon, Priyanka Chopra and Brie Larson – to name a few – have enjoyed In-N-Out following awards ceremonies including the Golden Globes, Oscars and Emmys. Perhaps most famously, Oscar-winning director Ang Lee stopped by the burger joint following his 2013 Best Director win for “Life of Pi,” complete with his Oscar in hand.

FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK FOR MORE FOX LIFESTYLE NEWS

In-N-Out has not publicly responded to PETA’s statement. A representative for In-N-Out was not immediately available to comment.