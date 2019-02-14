Newspaper's rankings of best fries in US drives wedge between social media users

Did your favorite fast-food fries make the cut?

Social media users were left crinkling in disbelief after Los Angeles Times food columnist Lucas Kwan Peterson published his ranking of the best and worst fries from 19 of the nation's most popular food joints.

“That’s right, my friends, I am pleased as punch to announce the authoritative, totally not subjective, incontrovertibly definitive and 100 [percent] correct L.A. Times Fast Food French Fry Rankings,” Peterson wrote Tuesday. He said the fries were judged on taste and texture.

Filling out the top five were, in order: Five Guys, McDonald’s, Del Taco, Steak ‘n Shake and Arby’s. The two fast-food chains that came in last were Sonic and In-N-Out.

The newspaper said In-N-Out, a popular burger franchise based on the West Coast, had “bland” fries. However, some people felt In-N-Out, which has a loyal following, serves superior spuds, and was cheated out of a top spot.

Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti tweeted, “Respectfully disagree, In-N-Out fries do not belong in the lower left corner of this graph.”

However, others seemed to think the burger joint delivers terrible taters.

“Delighted to see the LA Times dragging In-N-Out’s fries to Hell, where they belong,” a social media user tweeted.

Despite the In-N-Out controversy, others bickered over whether Chick-fil-A should have been higher up on the list. (The LA Times dubbed Chick-fil-A's fries to be mediocre.)

“The waffle fries at the location near USC, while hot and salty, unfortunately were also fairly soft and mealy,” the review read.

“Wait a minute…WHAT DO YOU MEAN CHICK FIL A FRIES ARE JUST MEDIOCRE?! You’ve made a powerful enemy, LA Times,” a Twitter user responded.

“The LA Times ranking In-N-Out last is absurd, and Chick-fil-A waffle fries that low is insane. We got some issues,” another social media user tweeted.

The fry ranking even appeared to create a wedge among staffers at the Los Angeles Times.

“Hello, I am the social media intern and have to share this but I totally don’t agree with it. Here are Lucas Peterson’s fast food French fry power rankings,” the tweet read.

