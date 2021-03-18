Pepsi Mango launches as soda giant's first flavored cola in five years

Pepsi is adding a new flavor to its beverage lineup – and it’s channeling tropical vibes.

The soda giant on Thursday said Pepsi Mango will be its first permanent flavored cola to debut in five years at supermarkets nationwide.

"Bright citrus and rich caramel notes of an ice-cold Pepsi create the perfect cola base for the ripe, juicy flavors that make mango so irresistible," Pepsi described.

The sip will be available in regular and zero sugar varieties and in 12-packs of 12-ounce cans or 20-ounce bottles at supermarkets like Walmart and Target.

PEPSI DEBUTS REDESIGNED 2-LITER BOTTLES, TEASES APPLE PIE FLAVORED VARIETY

"Mango is one of the most popular fruits in the world, and it serves as the perfect complement to Pepsi, creating an irresistible combination that our fans can enjoy everywhere throughout the year," Todd Kaplan, Vice President of Marketing for Pepsi said in a statement.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The soda company has experimented with a number of flavors in recent months. It launched an apple pie-flavored sip in November and its Pepsi "Cocoa" Cola, which will reportedly taste like a blend of cocoa with marshmallow mixed in, is slated for this year, CNET reported.