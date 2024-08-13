Shaved frozen tomato trend is back on social media and not everyone is on board: 'Would confuse my brain'

Who needs shaved ice when you can have shaved tomato?

Some food trends have a way of coming back – and the frozen shaved tomato trend is one of them.

TikTok foodies and chefs are freezing tomatoes and then shaving them on top of burrata, toast and other fruits.

While many seem to find the crazy trend to be unique and delicious, it has left others very confused.

Eitan Bernath, a New York City chef and content creator, shared his own version of the trend on TikTok and Instagram, garnering over 46 million views across both platforms.

"The trend has gone crazy viral on the internet because it's the perfect mix of a satisfying visual and audio component along with familiar flavor combinations," Bernath told Fox News Digital via email.

"It's all done in an out-of-the-box way that leaves you wondering if what you're seeing on screen is actually delicious or not. I can confirm more times than not it is, in fact, worth the hype."

In his video, Bernath opened up a fresh ball of bursata, then shaved a fair amount of frozen tomato on top of the cheese.

He then drizzled it with olive oil and a balsamic glaze and topped it off with a few leaves of fresh basil.

The trend first started to circulate on social media last August, but it has had a revival since then as more and more TikTok foodies tried the trend while tomatoes were in season.

Alexa Santos, a home cook and self-proclaimed "super foodie" based in New York City, also hopped on the trend and used the same approach, but she took it one step further by combining it with another food trend that started on TikTok — "girl dinner."

Santos had seen the frozen tomato trend online but didn't give it a try until she got hold of fresh, seasonal heirlooms.

"You just pop a tomato into the freezer and when you’re ready to make a delicious summer charcuterie/grazing board, it's frozen tomato time," the home cook shared with Fox News Digital.

"I wasn't sure how it would compare to a fresh slice of tomato, but she was surprised — in a good way."

"I grated my frozen tomato on some nice burrata and then added on some salt and pepper, plus olive oil, balsamic vinegar and spicy honey."

Even as a foodie, Santos said she was slightly skeptical about the trend and wasn't sure how it would compare to a fresh slice of tomato, but she was surprised — in a good way.

"The result from shaving the frozen tomatoes is a fluffy, chilled, easy-to-spread pop of tomato flavor that really is delicious … Some folks definitely question how this is necessary versus eating a tomato normally, but I personally found it to be easy, different, unique and a super fun spin on a summer charcuterie board," she continued.

The concept still seems to confuse some social media users who have questioned the flavor and texture of the trend.

"The coldness would confuse my brain greatly," one user wrote about the trend.

"It would have been better with regular tomatoes that were not [put] in the freezer," another social media account wrote.

"Frozen tomato will be tasteless with ice crystals ... actually nothing I want to try," another TikTok account stated.

But not everyone is against the idea.

Some have even tried freezing and grating other foods.

"Great hack! I now exclusively freeze jalapeños and grate them over everything ... guess I need to add tomatoes too," one user commented.

Bernath even took the trend one step further by freezing and shaving a cucumber, tomato and onion to create a "savory granita."

There doesn't seem to be a consensus from social media users, as some say it's genius and others find the frozen tomato to have no flavor.

Despite the debate, it hasn't stopped social media users from giving it a try.