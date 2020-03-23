Twitter users share grocery store items no one is apparently buying

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

Though household essentials like toilet paper, non-perishable foods and cleaning disinfectants are in high demand across the country as anxious shoppers stock up during the coronavirus pandemic, not everything is reportedly flying off the shelves.

In recent days, some Twitter users have playfully pointed out the products that bulk-buyers can apparently do without. Through the ongoing outbreak, take a look at eight grocery store staples that social media commenters claim remain in ample supply at their local supermarkets.

Manhattan clam chowder

Though canned goods are always wise to have on hand, Bostonians allegedly still have no love for Manhattan-style clam chowder.

Pineapple pizza

There's no need for delivery if you're obsessed with ham and pineapple on your pizza, Twittizens claim. Even Italian stores supposedly have a surplus, too.

Cauliflower-based items

Though they're as trendy as they are healthy, cauliflower-based products like pastas and pizza crusts evidently remain on supermarket shelves.

Carrot spirals

Over at Trader Joe's, panic buyers apparently don't have a hankering for spiralized frozen carrots.

Hummus

Some shoppers report that certain flavored versions of the chickpea-based dip still fill shelves.

Shrimp-flavored ramen

Despite the global pandemic and a future of uncertainties, "no one wants the shrimp flavored ramen," one Twitter user joked.

Some brands of bottled waters

Who's thirsty? While panic buyers stock up for extended quarantine periods at home, certain brands of bottled water are still in supply at some stores.

Corona beer

Though parent company Grupo Modelo has disputed "misinformation" about the coronavirus, which has falsely been associated with Corona beer during the ongoing outbreak, the light pale lager reportedly still fills shelves at some stores.