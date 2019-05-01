Chrissy Teigen, David Chang to produce, host cooking shows on Hulu

Chrissy Teigen and chef David Chang are working together to create food programming for Hulu, the company announced Wednesday.

The streaming service is working to create original “food-centric programming” with the help of Teigen’s Suit & Thai Productions, Chang’s Majordomo Media and Vox Media Studios, according to a news release about the partnerships.

CHRISSY TEIGEN SAYS SHE AND JOHN LEGEND SHARE ‘BAD GUY’ DISCIPLINARY ROLE AS PARENTS

The multiyear deal will cover several shows, beginning with a cooking show tentatively titled “Family Style,” featuring former model and cookbook author Teigen and Momofuku founder Chang.

“The show will revolve around the ways in which people express their love for friends and family by cooking and eating together,” the release said.

Teigen, 33, said at the launch event that “Family Style” will show what it would be if she and Chang “moved their families in together under one roof to cook,” Glamour reported.

“I’m hoping we can keep integrating new perspectives into the conversation, telling compelling stories about our culture, and trying to change people’s ideas of what food television can and should do,” Chang, 41, said according to People.

Teigen and Chang will also help produce shows for Hulu through their respective media companies. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Teigen’s 2-year deal will include producing scripted drama series and talk shows.

GORDON RAMSAY GETTING ROASTED FOR LONDON RESTAURANT’S ‘WHITE GEISHA’ COCKTAIL

Hulu also said it is working on a documentary series that will look at interesting restaurants around the world tentatively called “Eater’s Guide To The World,” with Vox Media’s food vertical.

In January, Teigen posted pictures of her and Chang on Instagram, possibly teasing their new show.

“TOP SECRET PROJECT,” she captioned a video with Chang.

On a photo of the two, Teigen wrote: “The Americans.”