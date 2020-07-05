Outdoor diners in New York City hogging tables, over drinking and stealing wine glasses: report

Apparently, New York’s restaurant-goers are behaving badly.

After months of only providing take-out and delivery services, New York City restaurants were allowed to reopen for outdoor dining in late June. According to some restaurant owners and workers, however, the city’s residents have been a bit of a handful after spending months in their apartments.

According to some workers, New Yorkers are going to multiple bars in a day, drinking heavily and not practicing social distancing, the New York Post reports. Some establishments have even reported that customers have been stealing wine glasses and hogging tables (which are limited) for hours at a time.

Victor Jung, director of operations at Petaluma in the city, told the news outlet, “On a nice weekend, the Upper East Side has become like Mardi Gras, with people going from bar to bar. By the time some of them sit down for meals, they are pretty smashed and they don’t social distance. We’ve seen people throw their mask on the ground. But mostly, they take it out by not tipping us. I’ve heard this from other restaurants on the block as well.”

Another chef, who asked not to be identified, also spoke with the Post. According to him, his restaurant has had issues with people refusing to wear masks. Another problem they’ve reportedly encountered is people stealing wine glasses.

One of the main issues the chef reported to the Post was people refusing to give up their tables. Restaurants still have limited seating, but some patrons are reportedly staying for extremely long periods of time. This makes it harder for the restaurants to flip the tables, thus reducing the overall income for the evening.