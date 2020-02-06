Oscar-worthy cocktails to serve at your Academy Awards bash

The Academy Awards are here, and if you’re planning a soiree worthy of Hollywood A-listers, you might want to upgrade your cocktail game.

Below are five award-worthy options that will have your guests nominating you for Best Host -- as if there would be any other nominees.

Tinseltown Toast

Kick the party off with a fruity, bubbly and oh-so-glittery drink that will transport your guests straight to Hollywood. Or, at the very least, Burbank.

Ingredients:

1 ounce Svedka Vodka

3 ounces passionfruit juice

Prosecco to fill

Instructions:

Add all ingredients into a champagne coupe. Garnish with edible gold glitter.

Kate’s Dirty Martini

What better way to spark an authentic Academy Award vibe than with a drink designed by an actual Academy Award nominee? Kate Hudson, who launched craft vodka brand King St. last year, gives her own take on how a martini should taste -- which is apparently dirty, but not filthy.

Ingredients:

3 ounces of King St. Vodka

1 ounce olive brine

Dash of dry vermouth

Olives

Instructions:

Pour ingredients into a shaker with ice. Cover and shake. Strain into chilled glass. Garnish with olives.

Golden Glamour

Keep the mood going with this classy -- and classic -- offering that will have you feeling glamorous and posh, even if you are just wearing your pajamas.

Ingredients:

4 ounces Barefoot Brut Cuvee

1 dash classic bitters

1 rock candy skewer (color optional)

Instructions:

Place a dash of classic bitters in bottom of chilled champagne glass. Place rock candy skewer in the champagne glass, candy-side down. Top with Barefoot Bubbly Brut Cuvee.

Once Upon a Margarita

This bright and fruity take on the classic margarita will please any tequila (or Tarantino) fans you have attending your party.

Ingredients:

1 can Barefoot Refresh Summer Red Spritzer

1 ounce of Camarena Tequila

1 cup frozen sliced strawberries

¼ lime, cut into two wedges

½ ounce simple syrup

Instructions:

Layer frozen strawberries in two tumblers with ice. Pour all liquids into a cocktail shaker and stir until syrup completely dissolves. Squeeze lime into each glass and drop the lime wedges straight into the drinks. (Makes two servings.)

Pomegranate Sour

This festive cocktail packs a sour punch with just a hint of sweetness from the pineapple and sugar syrup, keeping your guests on their toes -- just like the nominees -- while waiting for winners to be announced.

Ingredients:

1½ ounces vodka

¼ ounce Cointreau

2 ounces fresh pomegranate

½ ounce lemon juice

½ ounce pineapple juice

½ ounce brown sugar syrup (demerara)

Instructions:

Mix all ingredients in a cocktail shaker and stir. Pour into a tumbler over ice. Garnish with dehydrated orange slices and pomegranate seeds.

Prosecco Superiore Cranberry Skewer

You can never have too much bubbly at an Oscar party. This sugary cocktail is the perfect end for your night. For an even sweeter twist, soak the fresh or frozen berries in maple syrup overnight before rolling them in sugar for the garnish.

Ingredients:

1 bottle of Santa Margherita Prosecco Superiore DOCG

8-10 frozen cranberries

½ cup granulated sugar

1 Tablespoon water

Instructions:

Put cranberries on a skewer and rinse under cold water. Dip skewered cranberries in water, then roll in granulated sugar. Place skewers on wax paper and place them in freezer for 5 minutes. Fill glass three-quarters of the way with Santa Margherita Prosecco Superiore DOCG. Place skewers on top of the glass and serve.

Or, if you’re already overwhelmed by party planning -- and filling out your Oscar ballots -- take some advice from party-planning expert Seri Kertzner, the founder and “Chief Party Officer” of Little Miss Party in New York City, and just keep it simple, as she told Fox News.

“Don’t go nuts with it -- a splash of cranberry juice in a glass of prosecco is perfectly festive," she added.