Oscar Mayer hiring ‘hotdoggers’ to drive Wienermobile

Have you been looking for something that will stand out on your resume? Are you the kind of person who wants to work your buns off while "meating" hot dog fans from across the country? Or maybe you just always dreamed of driving a weird car?

This may be your lucky day, because Oscar Mayer is looking to hire a new crew of "hotdoggers" to drive the Oscar Mayer Wienermobile.

The Chicago-based company is looking for recent college graduates to take on the one-year paid job crisscrossing the country in the iconic 27-foot-long hot dog-shaped vehicle.

The gig will last from June 2021 through June 2022 following a two-week training session. Oscar Mayer’s hotdoggers will represent the company at various events like media appearances, charity functions and other celebrations.

This will be Oscar Mayer’s 34th class of hotdoggers. They will stop at more than 200 events during the year, appearing in local news and creating social media content for Oscar Mayer.

It’s not unusual to make the news while traveling in the Wienermobile. Last year, the crew made headlines after getting pulled over in Wisconsin for breaking the state’s Move Over Law. And one hotdogger grabbed attention last fall after proposing to his girlfriend in front of the Wienermobile at Yellowstone National Park.

"The longstanding mission of the Oscar Mayer Wienermobile has always been to spread smiles," Emily Klein, senior associate brand manager at Oscar Mayer, said in a press release. "We’re looking forward to continuing this tradition and invite recent grads to submit their resumes for an opportunity they’re sure to relish and join our team of meat-loving, adventure-craving do-gooders."

Candidates who "cut the mustard" will likely include recent graduates with a bachelor’s degree in public relations, journalism, communications or marketing, plus strong communication skills and a "love of hot dog puns," according to Oscar Mayer.

The company has put up a job posting online for anyone interested in applying. The deadline is Jan. 31.