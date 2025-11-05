Oreo's Thanksgiving-themed cookies fly off shelves as some fans call them 'cursed'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A new Oreo offering has some fans more than ready to feast — while others are crying fowl.

The cookie company released a new Thanksgiving dinner-inspired cookie collection with the flavors Turkey & Gravy, Sweet Potato, Creamed Corn, Apple Caramel Pie, Pumpkin Pie and Cranberry Sauce on Oct. 29.

The limited-edition sandwich cookies, which were available only on the Oreo website and retailed for $19.99, sold out just a week after they were listed.

The 12-pack of cookies, which were covered in flavored fudge, was part of an experimental "test-and-learn" release, in which Oreo sought honest feedback from fans, according to the company.

Fans instantly took sides once Oreo unveiled the new flavors on Instagram.

"Turkey and stuffing, and creamed corn? Ummm, might pass on those two flavors," one Instagram skeptic commented on a post from the food review account Snackolator.

"Who asked for this? Straight to jail," joked another.

"At first I'm like, 'Oh! Obviously, Pecan Pie, Apple Pie, Chocolate Pudding Pie, Cranberry Wine, Sweet Potato with Marshmallows, and Honey Butter Biscuit,'" one man commented. "Then I see the actual flavors."

Others said the release was "cursed" and that it went "too far."

"This sounds disgusting. I wanna try them."

Still, curiosity won out for plenty of others.

"This sounds disgusting. I wanna try them," said one person.

"Oh my gosh, definitely want to try the creamed corn and turkey-flavored ones," said another person, adding, "Curious how they nail the flavor."

"Literally went and bought it as soon as I saw this post," another admitted.

Others were influenced by the "novelty" of the item, including the Oreo-shaped collector's tin.

"I want the tin, but I am afraid of the cookies," a man commented.

Still others balked at the checkout total. The tin's price is $19.99 — but with shipping fees nearly doubling the price, some fans weren't feeling quite as thankful.

Wrote one person, "[Twenty dollars] isn't bad. It's the $24 shipping on top of that!"

Others reported getting a 50% discount on shipping at one point.

And many expressed disappointment upon realizing the set was sold out this week.

Two of the more palatable flavors from the set, however, are still available: Pumpkin Pie and Apple Caramel Pie.

They're sold in packs of six for $14.99. Also for sale on the website are Blueberry Pie and Apple Pie à la Mode Oreos.

The bold flavors join a long line of experimental, limited-edition Oreos released around the world over the years — from Swedish Fish and Wasabi to Cotton Candy, Firework Pop-Rocks and even Hot Chicken Wing cookies.

Fox News Digital reached out to Oreo for further comment.