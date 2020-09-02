New York bar taking bets on Labor Day shootings in Chicago, NYC is under investigation: 'Disgusting'

News of a Long Island bar’s “disgusting” betting pool is leaving a bad taste in the community’s mouth.

The Cliffton, located in Patchogue, N.Y., had reportedly been taking bets on the number of shooting deaths predicted over Labor Day Weekend in both NYC and Chicago. The bar itself even posted a photo of the betting pool’s grid to Instagram, which was later taken down.

Patchogue Mayor Paul Pontieri added that The Cliffton’s owners refused to allow the New York State Liquor Authority to conduct routine inspections in recent weeks and will be charged with at least one violation for the infraction. Now, police are also investigating a possible illegal gambling operation, according to local officials with the chamber of commerce.

“I did send the owner an official notice from the chamber asking him to cease and desist the very disgusting and disturbing betting pool,” said David Kennedy, the executive director of the Greater Patchogue Chamber of Commerce, in a statement given to the Long Island Advance.

“I told him I will be recommending he be removed from the chamber and I will be convening our chamber board this week and taking an official vote,” Kennedy added.

According to a photo of the grid that has since been shared by community members, the bar had outlined several “rules and definitions” for contestants, including the two publications where organizers would obtain their “official” shooting tolls.

A cash prize was also being offered to the winner, Newsday reported.

Social media users also shared their outrage at the idea of the “grotesque” gambling operation on Facebook and Twitter.

“As a @MomsDemand volunteer and gun violence survivor with the @Everytown Survivor Network I am positively disgusted by The Clifton Bar on Long Island treating gun violence as a joke,” wrote one woman on Twitter. “This is life and death, not a betting pool. Shame on them.”

“Hey Clifton Bar - did it ever occur to you that people on the Island know & love people who’ve been shot?” asked another. “People in Port Jeff & Syosset & Hempstead & Montauk — and yes — Patchogue. How do you think those people feel walking into your bar?”

When reached for a comment, a spokesperson for New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s office told Newsday the pool was “repugnant” and said the responsible parties “should be ashamed.”

The owner for The Cliffton did not return Newsday’s request for comment.

The Cliffton reportedly faces a possible citation for the pool, as well as the possible revocation of its liquor license for allegedly refusing entry to the State Liquor Authority.