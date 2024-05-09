Mother’s Day breakfast waffle recipe: Celebrity chef says this is ‘best of both worlds’

The arrival this weekend of Mother’s Day 2024 means millions of Americans are planning to celebrate their moms in one special way or another.

For some, Mother's Day means cooking a homemade meal, maybe even serving breakfast in bed.

Florida-based celebrity chef Robert Irvine of "Restaurant: Impossible" fame shared a waffle croque madame recipe with Fox News Digital and said it's one of his favorite breakfasts.

MOTHER'S DAY BREAKFAST PANCAKE RECIPE FROM CELEBRITY CHEF HAS FRUIT FINISH TO MAKE MOM SMILE

"This is the best of both worlds. You get the sweet from the waffle and the savory from the ham and eggs," he said.

"It’s a nice balance of carbs and protein, all in a classy little package with a fancy-sounding name."

Irvine said that, to him, Mother’s Day screams breakfast in bed as a way of pampering the person who means so much to everyone in the family.

"That should start with serving her a uniquely delicious meal, not something that is part of the regular breakfast rotation in your house," he said.

MOTHER'S DAY BREAKFAST RECIPE HAS ‘SWEET’ TWIST THAT CELEBRITY CHEF SAYS WILL LEAVE MOM ‘NEEDING A NAP’

Here’s how to make his waffle croque madame recipe.

Waffle Croque Madame by Chef Robert Irvine

Makes 4 servings

Ingredients for the waffles

2 large eggs

2 cups all-purpose flour

1 ¾ cups milk

½ cup vegetable oil

1 tablespoon granulated sugar

4 teaspoons baking powder

¼ teaspoon salt

½ teaspoon vanilla extract

5 THOUGHTFUL MOTHER'S DAY GIFTS FOR AUNTS, SISTERS AND FRIENDS

Ingredients for the cheese sauce

1 stick butter

1 cup all-purpose flour

1 quart whole milk

2 cups shredded white cheddar cheese

1 cup Parmesan cheese

1 teaspoon nutmeg

1 teaspoon cayenne pepper

Salt and pepper, to taste

Ingredients for the sandwich

1 lb. thinly sliced ham

4 tablespoons whole grain mustard

3 tablespoons grapeseed oil

4 eggs

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

Directions for the waffles

1. Pre-heat a waffle iron.

2. In a mixing bowl, use a hand mixer to beat the eggs for about 2 minutes until flurry.

3. Beat in flour, milk, vegetable oil, sugar, baking powder, salt and vanilla extract. Ensure all ingredients are incorporated and the mixture is smooth.

4. Spray the preheated waffle iron with nonstick spray and pour the mixture onto the waffle iron. Cook until golden brown.

Directions for the cheese sauce

1. Melt the butter in a large saucepan over medium heat.

2. Using a whisk, add flour to the melted butter. Whisk until smooth and allow it to cook for about 9 minutes. The roux should be light brown.

3. Using a whisk, slowly incorporate the milk. It should be thickened by the roux.

4. Increase the heat and allow the mixture to lightly simmer for about 5 minutes.

5. Drop the heat to medium-low and incorporate shredded cheddar, Parmesan cheese, nutmeg and cayenne pepper.

6. Season with salt and pepper and set aside.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

How to plate

1. In a large skillet over medium heat, add sliced ham and allow it to warm through for about 2 minutes. Remove it from the pan and set it aside.

2. Add grapeseed oil and crack an egg into the pan. Cook this for about 3 minutes. The white of the egg should be cooked through, and the yolk should still be runny. Season with salt and pepper and set aside.

3. Place the warm waffle on the bottom of the plate.

4. Top the waffle with the sliced ham and pour the cheese sauce over the ham. Top with a cooked egg and whole grain mustard.

5. Enjoy!