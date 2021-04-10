Expand / Collapse search
Company hiring 'MLB Food Tester' to eat hot dogs at stadiums

Winner will be paid $500 and will receive a budget for food and travel

By Ann W. Schmidt | Fox News
With Major League Baseball in full swing, one company is offering to pay someone to find out which stadium’s hot dogs hit a home run. 

Casino review site BonusFinder launched a new contest earlier this week to find an "MLB Professional Food Tester."

The winner will be given $500, as well as a budget for food and travel, according to the contest page. The tester will be expected to travel to MLB stadiums to taste their hot dogs and watch games. 

The tester will then have to review hot dogs based on appearance and color, flavor complexity and quality of meat, bun quality and flavor, sauce and topping generosity and value for money. 

A company is offering to pay someone $500 to taste and review hot dogs from MLB stadiums this year. (iStock)

They will also have to review the games on entertainment and quality, and stadium atmosphere and excitement. 

According to the contest page, "baseball and hot dog superfans" who are 21 or older should apply by explaining why they should be chosen in an online form. 

Submissions close May 2 at 9 p.m. PT and the winner will be selected by May 5.

In January, BonusFinder launched a contest to find a "Professional Binge Watcher," who was called on to watch and rank three Netflix series, while also testing and reviewing takeout pizza.

The company has also launched competitions to find people to review burgers, ice cream, candy and pumpkin pie.

Ann Schmidt is a Lifestyle reporter for Fox News.