Men fined for eating raw squirrels at vegan event, causing 'significant distress' to attendees

By Michael Bartiromo | Fox News
Two men who decided to protest a vegan event in London by eating dead, raw squirrels have been found guilty of disorderly behavior.

On Monday, Gatis Lagzdins, 29, and Deonisy Khlebnikov, 22, were sentenced to pay fines of 200 pounds (roughly $250) and 400 pounds ($500) respectively, plus “costs and a surcharge,” for causing harassment, alarm or distress at the March 30 event, the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) of England and Wales confirmed.

The men, one of whom is seen here, said they were staging the demonstration to bring awareness of the dangers of a meat-free diet.

The men, one of whom is seen here, said they were staging the demonstration to bring awareness of the dangers of a meat-free diet. (Crown Prosecution Service)

Lagzdins and Khlebnikov told the judge they attended the event, the Soho Vegan Market, in order to a raise awareness of the alleged dangers of a vegan diet.

Footage of the incident was posted online in March, showing Lagzdins — who also vlogs about his diet on YouTube under the name 'Sv3rige aka Goatis' – speaking with concerned shoppers and police officers while holding the squirrel.

The Soho Vegan Market released a statement shortly afterward, saying it did not condone the YouTuber’s actions, and thanking the police for responding.

Lagzdins and Khlebnikov denied charges of disorderly conduct at a hearing on June 14, the CPS said in a news release.

"By choosing to do this outside a vegan food stall and continuing with their disgusting and unnecessary behavior despite requests to stop, including from a parent whose child was upset by their actions, the prosecution was able to demonstrate that they had planned and intended to cause distress to the public,” said CPS senior crown prosecutor Natalie Clines.

"Their pre-meditated actions caused significant distress to members of the public, including young children."

The man seen eating the squirrel meat had staged similar demonstrations in the past.

The man seen eating the squirrel meat had staged similar demonstrations in the past. (Crown Prosecution Service)

Lagzdins, who can be seen in photographs wearing a “Veganism = Malnutrition” T-shirt at the March 30 event, has staged similar demonstrations in the past, having attempted to eat a pig’s head at VegFest in Brighton, England, as well as a bloody veal heart at an Amsterdam vegan festival.