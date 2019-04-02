Anti-vegan protester eats decapitated squirrel at vegan market

Shocking video shows an anti-vegan protester eating squirrel – a week after he was seen eating a pig’s head.

The pony-tailed protestor wearing a 'VEGANISM = MALNUTRITION' t-shirt was seen holding the decapitated squirrel and eating its insides at the Soho Vegan Market on London’s Rupert Street.

He also had what appeared to be a roasted woodcock tied around his neck in the footage taken by a bystander.

As he tried to explain the reasons for his protest, a shocked onlooker can be heard asking him: “Why are you doing this? I eat meat, but I don’t do this.”

The man – a YouTuber known as 'Sv3rige aka Goatis' – was filmed calmly being handcuffed and searched by police.

The Met Police said two people were arrested for public order offenses at around 3pm on Saturday but did not confirm if he was one of them.

Sv3rige is believed to have been part of a planned demonstration by meat-eaters.

Soho Vegan Market founders said: “We were unaware of the planned protest on Saturday, do not condone the actions of known anti-vegan YouTuber Sv3rige and are disappointed that it disrupted what is normally a vibrant and diverse weekly event.

“We would like to thank the police and others who reacted quickly to prevent any further disruption or upset to our patrons and stall holders and look forward to getting back to the normal Soho Vegan Market vibe next weekend.”

MISSION TO SAVE VEGANS

Before his protest he told Metro his mission was to help vegans, who he claimed are putting themselves at risk from their “religion”.

“My message is that veganism is malnutrition and the reason I and other people eat raw meat is to show what humans eat in nature,” he said.

“We try to talk to with the vegans and explain to them that there are over 15 nutrients that they can’t get from plants.

“Quite often, we do make them understand and get them to look into it a bit more.”

A spokesperson for The Vegan Society dismissed his claims, saying it is “perfectly possible” to get all the nutrients needed from a vegan diet.

The British Dietetic Association “shares the message that vegan diets are suitable for people of all ages and life stages”, added the spokesperson.

Sv3rige was filmed eating the pigs head during a clash between protesters outside VegFest in Brighton.

He was confronted by members of the Brighton chapter of Direct Action Everywhere, an animal rights group.

Vile pictures and a video show him ripping into the raw flesh before putting it into his mouth and chewing he stands in the center of the counter-protest.

