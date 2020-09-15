McDonald's offering BOGO deal, 'spicesurance' for its spicy nuggets on national launch day

McDonald’s USA is banking on its chicken with an all-new spicy McNugget menu item poised to launch on Wednesday.

The multibillion-dollar fast-food chain is confident customers will love its Spicy Chicken McNuggets so much, it is offering a “Spicesurance” promotion that provides a free 6-piece when someone orders their own 6-piece of spicy nuggets through the McDonald’s app.

That’s 12 spicy nuggets for the price of one!

Alternatively, customers can opt for a free 6-piece of McDonald’s classic Chicken McNuggets if you’re not sure that spice agrees with you.

Both nuggets are breaded with tempura, but the spicy version has a coating that is made out of cayenne and chili peppers, according to a press release issued late last month.

The very limited-time offer will only be available on the spicy nugget’s official launch day, Sept. 16. It also shares this launch day with McDonald’s new Mighty Hot Sauce and Chips Ahoy! McFlurry.

"This is the first time we've introduced a new flavor of our classic Chicken McNuggets in the U.S. since they came to menus in 1983," said Linda VanGosen, the vice president of menu innovation at McDonald’s USA. "As our customers have been asking for Spicy McNuggets for some time now, we couldn't think of a better time to bring them to our menus. We can't wait for McNuggets fans to get a taste of these new spicy options."

To further promote its Spicesurance offer, McDonald’s teamed up with former San Francisco 49ers player Anthony “Spice” Adams on a 40-minute Instagram video that discussed the Spicy Chicken McNuggets.

There is a limit of one redeemable Spicesurance offer per order.

Spicy chicken meals have steadily been increasing in popularity on fast-food menus. Last year, Wendy’s brought its Spicy Chicken Nuggets back as a permanent option.