McDonald's to accept foreign currency for Worldwide Favorites menu items, but only for a few hours

By Michael Bartiromo | Fox News
McDonald’s has finally presented you with an opportunity to rid your junk drawer of those old foreign coins you’ve been saving for who-knows-why.

As part of its promotion to get customers interested in its Worldwide Favorites menu, participating McDonald’s restaurants nationwide will be accepting “any amount of foreign currency” in exchange for one of the four international offerings, but only for a few scant hours on June 6.

“To welcome these new flavors, we created the McDonald’s International Currency Exchange event,” said Molly McKenna, McDonald’s director of communications, in a newsroom announcement published on Monday. “This unique event provides our customers with an international experience that only a brand with our global scale could create, all without having to hop on a plane.”

The available items will include, from left to right, will be the Tomato Mozzarella Chicken Sandwich (Canada), the Grand McExtreme Bacon Burger (Spain), the Stroopwafel McFlurry (The Netherlands), and the Cheesy Bacon Fries (Australia), the latter of which had already made it to U.S. menus earlier this year.

To participate in the McDonald’s “Currency Exchange” event, customers merely need to bring any one denomination of foreign currency to a participating restaurant on Thursday, June 6, between 2 and 5 p.m. local time. Patrons will then be allowed to choose one item from the Worldwide Favorites menu, which includes: the Stroopwafel McFlurry offering borrowed from Netherlands’ area McDonald’s menus; the Grand McExtreme Bacon Burger, from Spain; the Tomato Mozzarella Chicken Sandwich, from Canada; or the Cheesy Bacon Fries, first introduced in Australia before coming to the States for a brief run earlier this year.

McDonald’s had confirmed it would be adding the Worldwide Favorite items to U.S. menus earlier this year. The offerings will be available at participating locations nationwide beginning June 5.

Prior to the announcement, international menu items were routinely offered on a rotating basis at the McDonald’s global headquarters restaurant in Chicago.