McDonald’s testing Cheesy Bacon Fries in select markets

McDonald’s is giving its world famous fries a makeover.

MCDONALD'S ADDS NEW INTERNATIONAL ITEMS TO FLAGSHIP RESTAURANT MENU

The fast food chain, known for its crispy straight-cut french fries, is testing new Cheesy Bacon Fries at select locations in the United States, a spokesperson for McDonald's confirmed.

The fries, which are topped with gooey real cheddar cheese sauce and smoked bacon bits, will be available in select restaurants in northern California and Hawaii. According to News 4, the fries have also been spotted in Nevada.

MCDONALD'S CUSTOMERS CREATE FAKE POSTER, HANG IT IN RESTAURANT TO PROMOTE RACIAL DIVERSITY

The new fries, which cost $3.50 – $3.75, are not the first time the Golden Arches has tried experimenting with its signature side. Last year, the chain tested a product called the Loaded Bacon & Cheese Basket of Fries at its Chicago location, which offers an international menu. The Loaded Bacon & Cheese Basket is a menu item on McDonald's menus in Australia.

FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK FOR MORE FOX LIFESTYLE NEWS

If you want to try them, though, you’ll have to act quick – the new french-fy dish is only around for a limited time.