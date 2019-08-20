McDonald's debuts sweet potato fries at restaurant headquarters in Chicago

This is a bold move coming from a restaurant that routinely earns praise for its fries.

The restaurant inside the McDonald’s global headquarters in Chicago is now offering sweet potato fries, reportedly as part of its revolving menu of international items, the chain confirmed in a press release.

The flagship restaurant, which spans 6,000-square-feet in the city’s West Loop neighborhood, recently debuted the fries alongside six other international favorites, including: caramel-dipped ice cream cones from McDonald’s South Korea; the “I’m Greeking Out” Greek salad from McDonald’s Canada; the Manhattan Salad from McDonald’s France, with baby lettuce, sliced apples and bleu cheese dressing; the CBO (Chicken, Bacon and Onion) sandwich from France; the 1955 Burger from Germany, with bacon and a special “1955 sauce”; and the Halloumi Muffin from McDonald’s Cyprus, consisting of a grilled slice of halloumi on an English muffin.

The sweet potato fries come from the McDonald’s Netherlands menu.

The McDonald’s headquarters restaurant in Chicago opened in April 2018, with the intention of offering the McDonald’s classic menu along with a rotating menu of options enjoyed in other nations.

“As part of our new headquarters, we wanted to provide our customers with an exciting way to experience our global menu right here in Chicago,” said Steve Easterbrook, McDonald’s President and CEO, ahead of the restaurant’s opening in 2018. “We are delighted to showcase a taste of McDonald’s from all over the world making this location a one-of-a-kind experience that Chicagoans will enjoy with friends and family.”

A representative for McDonald’s was not available to comment on whether or not the company’s sweet potato fries might make it to the national menu in the near future.

Fox News’ Alexandra Deabler contributed to this report.