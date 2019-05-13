Man jailed for refusing to pay dinner bill, claimed it had the wrong date on it

A patron in England is paying the price for trying to eat for free.

After spending over six hours in the establishment, and racking up a bill of $68.54, the man reportedly refused to pay. When he couldn’t be convinced to hand over the money, authorities were called.

Paul Rockett, who is reportedly homeless, was sentenced to 34 weeks in jail and banned from entering any local restaurant without the means to pay for two years, The Sun reports. The incident, which occurred at a Frankie & Benny’s in Cambridge last December, began around 4:40 in the afternoon and didn’t end until around 11 at night. During that time, Rocket ordered crab bites, penne meatballs, a peach sundae and multiple drinks.

BURGER KING WORKERS CALL COPS ON SNARLING WOMAN WITH SEVEN SYRINGES INSIDE OF HER

When he was brought the bill, however, he reportedly refused to pay because it had the wrong date on it. A picture of the bill appears to show the correct date. The restaurant eventually had to call on-site security personnel in to handle the situation. According to police, Rockett later told them he entered the restaurant “to survive,” The Sun reports.

He was found guilty of making off without payment and was sentenced to 34 weeks in jail.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

According to The Sun, PC Brad Munday said, "Rockett never had any intention, or means, to pay for his food and knew the consequences of dining in Frankie & Benny's. It’s regrettable he’s found himself in this position but, simply put, he broke the law.”