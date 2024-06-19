Expand / Collapse search
LIFESTYLE

TikTok users go wild for honey walnut shrimp: Get the easy recipe

By Perri Ormont Blumberg Fox News
Published
What’s for dinner? 

If you ask TikTok users, there's a good chance some will point you toward honey walnut shrimp.

"Honey walnut shrimp recipes have blown up on TikTok, with multiple walk-through videos garnering millions of views," Caleb Dueck, COO at Sperry Honey (sperryhoney.com) in Florida, told Fox News Digital.

"It’s been said honey walnut shrimp was brought from Hong Kong to the U.S. in the ‘80s or ‘90s, and although it’s a popular takeout menu item here in the West, it’s not as popular in the East," he added.

He said this "incredibly easy" recipe comes together in just 20 minutes. 

Dive right in. 

Honey Walnut Shrimp by Chef Leeonney Bentick-Gilliam - Sperry Honey

Yield: 4 servings

Prep/cook time: 20 minutes

plate-of-honey-walnut-shrimp

Try this trendy recipe that's going viral on TikTok — it may just beat your favorite takeout shrimp. (Leeonney Bentick-Gilliam )

Ingredients

For Candied Walnuts

For Honey Sauce

toasting-walnuts

Candied walnuts do not have to be difficult. You only need water, honey and walnuts to elevate this tasty dish. (Leeonney Bentick-Gilliam )

For Fried Shrimp

  • 1 lb jumbo shrimp, peeled and deveined
  • 1 tsp salt
  • ¼ tsp black pepper
  • ½ cup cornstarch
  • 2 cups oil for frying, vegetable oil or peanut oil

For Garnish

  • Green onions, sliced
honey-walnut-shrimp-recipe

Toss your fried shrimp in the sweet honey sauce and serve on top of rice or even chow mein noodles. (Leeonney Bentick-Gilliam )

Directions

1. In a small pot over medium heat, bring water and honey to a boil. Add walnuts and simmer for 3 minutes, stirring occasionally to prevent burning. Pour the honey walnuts on a parchment-lined tray to cool down.

2. In a medium bowl, combine mayonnaise, honey, sweetened condensed milk and lemon juice, then set aside. Heat the oil in a frying pan over medium-high heat (350°F).

3. In another medium bowl, season the shrimp with salt and pepper. Sprinkle with cornstarch and toss to coat well. Fry the shrimp until golden, about 3 minutes. Remove the shrimp and drain on a plate lined with a paper towel.

4. Toss fried shrimp with the honey sauce. Top with candied walnuts and garnish with green onions. You can serve this with rice, chow mein noodles, and/or steamed broccoli.

honey-walnut-shrimp-split

No need to order takeout with this viral honey walnut shrimp recipe that foodies on TikTok have been raving about.  (Leeonney Bentick-Gilliam )

This original recipe is owned by sperryhoney.com and was shared with Fox News Digital.

Perri Ormont Blumberg is a contributing lifestyle reporter for Fox News Digital.